Sops for startups set up till March next year

PTI

New Delhi, February 1

The government on Wednesday proposed to extend the period of incorporation of eligible startups by one more year till March 31, 2024, for providing tax incentives to encourage budding entrepreneurs.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also proposed to ease norms for startups by extending the benefit of carrying forward losses to 10 years.

“I propose to extend the date of incorporation for income tax benefits to startups from March 31, 2023, to March 31, 2024. I further propose to provide the benefit of carry forward of losses on change of shareholding of startups from seven years of incorporation to ten years,” she announced.

In the last year’s budget, the government extended this till March 31 this year.

Eligible startups established before March 31, 2023, have been provided with a tax incentive for three consecutive years out of ten years from incorporation.

Startups incorporated on or after April 1, 2016, can apply for income tax exemption.

The recognised startups that are granted an inter-ministerial board certificate are exempted from income tax for three consecutive years out of 10 years since incorporation.

The government has taken a series of steps to promote startups in the country.

Under the Startup India initiative, the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) scheme, Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS) and Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS) are implemented to provide capital at various stages of the business cycle of a startup.

The government launched the Startup India initiative in January 2016 to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and encouraging private investments in the startup ecosystem.