South Africa: PM Modi to participate in BRICS summit

New Delhi, August 8
Amid reports that the BRICS summit in South Africa will see more dropouts after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would participate virtually, South African foreign minister Naledi Pandor confirmed the participation of the leaders of all five member countries. Putin is expected to attend the conference virtually as South Africa is obliged to arrest him due to an ICC warrant.
“The Prime Minister of India has never said he is not attending the summit. I am in constant contact with Foreign Minister Jaishankar. He has never said that,” she added.
