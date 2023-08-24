South pole lure: Scientists keen on exploring ice

Bengaluru/Washington, Aug 23

ISRO landed a spacecraft on the moon’s south pole on Wednesday, a mission that will advance India’s space ambitions and expand knowledge of lunar ice, potentially one of the moon’s most valuable resources.

Space agencies and private companies see the presence of frozen water on the moon as a key to a moon colony, lunar mining and potential missions to Mars. Scientists are interested in pockets of ancient ice because these could provide a record of lunar volcanoes, material that comets and asteroids delivered to Earth, and the origin of oceans.

If sufficient ice exists, it could be a source of drinking water for moon exploration and could help cool equipment. It could also be broken down to produce hydrogen for fuel and oxygen to breathe, supporting missions to Mars or lunar mining. — Reuters

