SP chief tells BJP to improve its language, stresses on need to create ‘atmosphere of brotherhood’

PTI

Kannauj (UP), January 10

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday suggested that the BJP should improve its language and stressed on the need to create an atmosphere of brotherhood in society.

Yadav was referring to a case being registered against a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) functionary for allegedly using indecent language while tweeting against his wife and Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav. On Sunday, an SP leader was arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the BJYM office-bearer.

During a visit to Kannauj, Yadav said, “The BJP should improve its language. An atmosphere of brotherhood should be created in society and everyone should remain united like a bouquet.” Referring to the case, the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief said, “The BJP should improve its language on Hindi Diwas. We are not in favour of a woman getting arrested.” The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also expressed concern over Joshimath, the gradually sinking Himalayan town in Uttarakhand, saying it should be understood that humans had neglected some things somewhere if the mountains had developed a crack.

“If we do not accept the ideas of science and scientists, then similar incidents will happen.

“We hope that the government will take the help of experts and environmentalists and provide all possible help to the people who have suffered losses there,” Yadav said.

He also accused the BJP government of stopping the development of Kannauj and stressed that the people of the area wanted to be associated with development once again.

Yadav is a former three-time Lok Sabha member from Kannauj.

Attacking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s regime, he said the Uttar Pradesh government was an organisation that supported industrialists and their institutions.

“The job of the government is to reduce inflation and unemployment, to help the poor. But the BJP government helps only those with big money. This is not a government of the poor but of the big people,” he said.

Yadav also alleged that injustice and atrocities had reached a peak during BJP rule.

#Akhilesh Yadav #BJP