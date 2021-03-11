SP leader Azam Khan moves Supreme Court against demolition of his university as bail condition

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 23

Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan – who was released on interim bail last week—on Monday moved the Supreme Court alleging that the Allahabad High Court has imposed as a bail condition the demolition of buildings of his Jauhar University allegedly built by grabbing of enemy property.

On behalf of Khan (73), advocate Nizam Pasha told a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud that the High Court had ordered the “demolition” of the university as a condition for interim bail and the district administration wanted to execute the order.

The top court had on May 19 granted interim bail to him in an alleged cheating case, paving way for his release from Sitapur Jail.

As Pasha demanded urgent listing of Khan’s petition for hearing, the Bench wondered how a university could be demolished as a bail condition. It asked Pasha to mention the matter before the mentioning registrar of the top court.

While granting interim bail to khan, the Allahabad High Court had on May 10 directed the Rampur district magistrate to take possession of the enemy property attached to the campus of Jauhar University by June 30 and erect a boundary wall with barbed wire around it.

After taking possession of the land to the satisfaction of Rampur District Magistrate, Khan’s regular bail shall be converted into regular bail, it had reportedly said.

Pasha pointed out that the status of the land in question was the subject matter of a petition in the high court between the Waqf Board and the custodian of the land in which a stay had been granted.

Despite this order the single judge of the high court has put handover of the land to the custodian as a condition of the bail as a result of which the district administration has identified that land as a parcel of land underlying between two buildings of the university and has issued notice to vacate the buildings for demolition for compliance of the bail order.