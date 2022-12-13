SP leader moves SC for protection

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 12

Accused of making objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party leader Anurag Bhadauria on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking protection from coercive action by the police.

The Lucknow police recently issued attachment notices at two properties purportedly owned by Bhadauria in relation to the case. A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud said the matter would be listed after the winter break.