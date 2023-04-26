SP-rank NIA officer suspended over corruption

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 25

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has suspended an NIA officer in the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) on the charges of corruption, sources in the government said today.

Identifying the suspended officer as Vishal Garg, who is deputed at the Delhi headquarters of the NIA, the sources said this was the second time since 2019 that he was placed under suspension on charges of corruption.

Probed Samjhauta, Ajmer blast cases Vishal Garg was earlier the chief investigation officer of 2007 Samjhauta train and Ajmer blast cases

Swami Assemanand and others were acquitted in these cases

From BSF, he was among first officers to be permanently taken in the NIA after the 26/11 attack

The 2007 February train blast had led to the death of 68 persons, mostly Pakistanis

In 2019, Garg along with two other NIA officials, Nishant and Mithilesh, was placed under suspension for allegedly demanding Rs 2 crore from a Delhi-based businessman for not naming him in a terror funding case involving Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

Nishant and Mithilesh were then posted with the NIA’s intelligence and operations wing. However, in 2020, the MHA reinstated Garg and gave a clean chit to the two juniors.