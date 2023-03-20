SP: Regional players to challenge BJP in 2024

New Delhi, March 19
Fissures in the Opposition camp became more pronounced on Sunday with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav batting for regional parties as principal challengers to the BJP in 2024, effectively cold shouldering the grand old Congress.
No front sans Cong
If an Opposition coalition is formed, the Congress will play a central role in it. No front is possible without the Congress. Jairam Ramesh, Cong leader
It is for the Congress to decide its role, Yadav said today, days after he and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee met and agreed on forging a new Opposition front.
The Congress, for its part, reiterated the AICC plenary resolution takeaway which stressed the organisation’s centrality to any Opposition front.
Yadav, meanwhile, said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao and Banerjee were already working to develop a new front of regional forces. He dismissed the question of “leader of the Opposition front” as irrelevant at the moment. “That would be decided after the elections,” he said.
