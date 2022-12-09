Samajwadi Party retains Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, BJP wrests Azam Khan’s bastion Rampur Sadar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 8

The Samajwadi Party retained the high-profile Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat while the BJP wrested Rampur Sadar Assembly seat in UP from it and Kurhani constituency in Bihar from the ruling Nitish Kumar-led alliance in results of the December 5 byelections announced on Thursday.

The ruling BJP in UP, however, lost Khatauli to Samajwadi Party ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). The ruling Congress retained its two Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh (Bhanupratappur) and Rajasthan (Sardarshahar in Churu district). The ruling BJD continued its dominance in Odisha, winning Padampur Assembly seat in Bargarh district.

Of the six Assembly seats where bypolls were held, the Congress and the BJP won two each while one each went to the BJD and the RLD.

Dimple Yadav, the wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, defeated her nearest rival and BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya by 2,88,461 votes in Mainpuri, the pocket borough of SP patriarch late Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family.

RLD’s Madan Bhaiya defeated his BJP rival Rajkumari Saini by a margin of over 22,000 votes in Khatauli. Saini is the wife of former BJP MLA Vikram Singh, whose disqualification from the Assembly following his conviction in a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case necessitated the byelection. Madan Bhaiya polled 97,071 votes while Saini received 74,996, according to the Election Commission.

The BJP, however, for the first time won from SP leader Azam Khan’s bastion Rampur Sadar, which he represented before he was disqualified for his conviction in a hate speech case. In Bihar’s Kurhani, BJP’s Kedar Prasad Gupta defeated Manoj Singh Kushwaha of CM Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) by 3,645 votes. The JD(U) had snapped ties with the BJP four months ago.

