Speaker must decide on disqualification of 16 MLAs at the earliest: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai, May 12
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday demanded that Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar take a decision on the disqualification of 16 MLAs at the earliest.
He made the demand a day after the Supreme Court gave its verdict on last year's political crisis that resulted in the collapse of the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by him following a rebellion by Eknath Shinde, who later joined hands with the BJP to become the chief minister.
Thackeray's party colleague Anil Parab said they would write to Speaker Nawerkar urging him to take a call on the matter at the earliest.
The Supreme Court on Thursday held that it cannot restore the MVA government led by Thackeray as he resigned without facing a floor test in June last year. It has asked the Speaker to decide on the disqualification of 16 MLAs within a "reasonable period".
