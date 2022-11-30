Special court denies bail to former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money-laundering case

Mumbai, November 30
A special court here on Wednesday refused bail to former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money-laundering case linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.
Special judge R N Rokade rejected Malik’s bail plea.
A detailed order will be available later.
The court on November 14 reserved his order on Malik’s bail plea after hearing lengthy arguments put forth by both sides.
The Enforcement Directorate arrested the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader in February this year.
He is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.
The NCP leader had sought bail pleading there is no predicate offence against him to prosecute him for money-laundering.
The probe agency, however, opposed the bail stating the case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim and his henchmen is considered a predicate offence.
