Spectacular fly past & air display over Sukhna

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 8

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday witnessed a spectacular fly past and air display over the Sukhna Lake as part of the 90th anniversary celebrations of the Indian Air Force. It is the President’s maiden visit to City Beautiful since she assumed office in July this year. Also, it is for the first time that Air Force Day parade and fly past has been held outside the National Capital Region.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari inspects a guard of honour.

A ‘Surya Kiran’ team during an air show.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Haryana CM ML Khattar were among those present along with a host of civilian and military dignitaries.

‘Aakash Ganga’ team The fly past commenced with an ‘Aakash Ganga’ team of paratroopers in AN-32 aircraft

Mi17 V5 choppers showed capability to undertake fire-fighting ops using ‘bambi bucket’; Mi17 IV helicopters performed helocasting

Rajnath Singh tweeted, “Best wishes to all courageous IAF air warriors...” New combat uniform Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari also unveiled a new combat uniform for the IAF

It has a digital camouflage pattern in lighter hues suitable for plains, deserts and hills

Tan-coloured boots; new design made of lighter and sturdier fabric comfortable to wear

Starting with the ensign formation with three Mi-17 helicopters trooping the Tricolour and the Air Force flag, the fly past included almost all types of fighter, transport aircraft and helicopters in the IAF inventory. As many as 70 aircraft operating from eight airbases participated in the fly past comprising several configurations and manoeuvres, with newly inducted indigenous light combat helicopter Prachand making its first public appearance in a three-aircraft formation.

Specialised Streams The new operational branch will essentially be for manning of force specialised streams of surface-to-surface missiles, surface-to-air missiles, remotely piloted aircraft and weapon systems operators in twin and multi-crew aircraft. —Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari

The fighters included the Rafale, Su-30, MiG-29, MiG-21, Jaguar Mirage-2000 and Tejas. Two vintage aircraft, the Harvard and Dakota, also made an appearance.The fly past was capped by a dazzling performance by Surya Kiran formation aerobatic team team flying Hawk-132 jet trainers and the four-aircraft Sarang helicopter display team flying the Dhruv helicopter

Prior to the fly past, para-jumping by IAF’s Akash Ganga skydiving team was conducted. Earlier in the day, the Air Chief reviewed an impressive ceremonial parade at the Chandigarh Air Force Station and took the salute as a trio of Mi-17 helicopters trooped the Air Force flag and three Rudra helicopters flew past in an aerial salute. The parade was commanded by Gp Capt Anup Singh.

Seven former IAF chiefs — Air Chief Marshal NC Suri, Air Chief Marshal AY Tipnis, Air Chief Marshal S Krishnaswami, Air Chief Marshal SP Tyagi, Air Chief Marshal FH Major, Air Chief Marshal NAK Browne and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhaduria — attended the parade. A large number of serving and retired officers were present too.