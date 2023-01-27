Speeding vehicle mows down 4 in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar, January 27
Four people were mowed down by a speeding vehicle in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said.
The incident took place in Naudiha area, around 190km from state capital Ranchi, on Thursday evening.
Palamu Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha told PTI, "According to the available report, four people were killed. The deceased were in a function when the four-wheeler ran them over. There are reports that most of them were children. We are trying to confirm it and waiting for details."
