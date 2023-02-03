SpiceJet passengers, staff engage in heated arguments over Patna flight delay

New Delhi, February 3
Passengers of a Patna-bound SpiceJet flight and airline staff were involved in heated arguments at Delhi airport on Friday morning after the flight was delayed by more than two hours.
A passenger on board the Delhi-Patna flight (8721) told PTI that the scheduled departure was at 7.20am from Terminal 3 of the airport here.
The flight finally departed at around 10.10am.
At first, the airline staff said the flight was getting delayed due to weather problems but later cited technical issues as the reason for the delay, the passenger said.
Many passengers were agitated and were involved in heated arguments with the airline staff at the airport over the delay in the flight departure, according to the passenger.
A SpiceJet spokesperson said the flight was delayed due to an operational issue and had now departed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman
Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...
Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue
The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...
New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court
Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...
Punjab government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel
Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...
Supreme Court directs govt to produce original records on blocking BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh issues not...