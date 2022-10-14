SpiceJet plane makes emergency landing

Tribune News Service

Hyderabad: A SpiceJet plane coming from Goa made an emergency landing at the airport here on Wednesday night after smoke was observed in the cabin. PTI

Fire erupts at Kolkata production house

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a godown of a production house in south Kolkata's Tollygunge area on Thursday morning, destroying almost everything that was stored there, including film rolls. No one was injured in the blaze. PTI

Law Ministers’ conference today

New Delhi: The All-India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries will be held at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat starting Friday. The conference from October 14 to 16 will see the participation of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries from states and union territories.