SpiceJet plane returns to Mumbai after windshield crack observed

New Delhi, May 28
A SpiceJet plane, which was heading to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, returned to Mumbai on Saturday after a crack was observed on the windshield, according to an official statement.
“On May 28, SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft was scheduled to operate SG-385 (Mumbai-Gorakhpur). During cruise, windshield outer pane was observed to be cracked,” the airline’s spokesperson said.
The pilot-in-command decided to return to Mumbai, the spokesperson said.
The air traffic controller was apprised and the aircraft landed safely at the Mumbai airport, the spokesperson added. PTI
