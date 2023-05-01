SpiceJet plans to operate more flights under ‘Operation Kaveri’

PTI

New Delhi, May 1

SpiceJet on Monday said it plans to operate more flights from Saudi Arabia to different Indian cities to bring back people evacuated from Sudan under ‘Operation Kaveri’.

The no-frills airline operated a flight from Jeddah to Kochi on April 30 and brought back 184 Indians under Operation Kaveri.

In a release, the carrier said it is in regular touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia to coordinate further evacuation efforts.

“More evacuation flights from Saudi Arabia to different cities in India are being planned,” it said.

The airline operates daily flights from Jeddah to Calicut, Delhi and Mumbai. It also has daily services from Riyadh to Delhi.

Under ‘Operation Kaveri’, a total of 2,140 Indians have been brought back from strife-torn Sudan, according to official data.

Earlier, SpiceJet helped in evacuating more than 1,600 students under Operation Ganga by operating special flights to Budapest, Kosice and Suceava.