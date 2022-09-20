SpiceJet sends 80 pilots on 3-month leave without pay

New Delhi, September 20
Budget carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday said it has asked 80 of its pilots to go on a three-month leave without pay.
The move is a temporary measure to rationalise cost, the Gurgaon-headquartered airline said.
“This measure, which is in line with SpiceJet’s policy of not retrenching any employee which the airline steadfastly followed even during the peak of the Covid pandemic, will help rationalise the pilot strength vis-à-vis the aircraft fleet,” the budget carrier said in a statement.
The pilots who have been forced to go on leave without pay are from the airline’s Boeing and Bombardier fleet.
Earlier Tuesday, a section of pilots went into a tizzy over the decision of the financially-embattled airline.
“The financial crisis of the airline was known to us but the suddenness of the decision has shocked many of us. There is also uncertainty about the company’s financial situation after three months. There is no assurance if those forced to go on leave will Even be called back,” a pilot told PTI.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...