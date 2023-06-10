SpiceJet to induct 10 Boeing aircraft

New Delhi: SpiceJet is set to induct 10 Boeing 737 aircraft into its fleet. A lease agreement has been signed for the planes, which will start joining the fleet in September. The 10 B737s include five 737 Max aircraft. In the intervening period, SpiceJet is working on restoring its grounded aircraft, which are expected to return to service soon. — TNS
Cops take wrestler to WFI office as part of probe
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday took one of the six complainants, who have filed charges of sexual harassment against the WFI chief, to the federation’s office as a part of their ongoing probe into the matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he would be sanctioned for misleading Parliament
Johnson, 58, had been under investigation by a parliamentary...
Bill in works, big tech to pay for news
New legislation aims to regulate Net | Wants Google, Faceboo...
Donald Trump indicted for federal crime
First US ex-Prez to face such ignominy
ChatGPT creator meets Modi, discusses global regulation for AI
On world tour, Altman has pushed for IAEA-like agency to mon...