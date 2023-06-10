SpiceJet to induct 10 Boeing aircraft

PTI

New Delhi: SpiceJet is set to induct 10 Boeing 737 aircraft into its fleet. A lease agreement has been signed for the planes, which will start joining the fleet in September. The 10 B737s include five 737 Max aircraft. In the intervening period, SpiceJet is working on restoring its grounded aircraft, which are expected to return to service soon. — TNS

Cops take wrestler to WFI office as part of probe

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday took one of the six complainants, who have filed charges of sexual harassment against the WFI chief, to the federation’s office as a part of their ongoing probe into the matter.