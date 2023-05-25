Sri Lanka Navy Commander on 5-day visit to India

Tribune News Service

new delhi, may 24

The Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, commenced a five-day (May 23-27) visit to India.

Vice Admiral Perera will be presiding over the passing-out parade of the spring term at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala.

He called on Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and discussed collaborative mechanisms towards ensuring peace in the region.

He was received with a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block lawns. Earlier, he paid homage to the bravehearts at the National War Memorial.