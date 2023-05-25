Sri Lanka Navy Commander on 5-day visit to India

new delhi, may 24
The Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, commenced a five-day (May 23-27) visit to India.
Vice Admiral Perera will be presiding over the passing-out parade of the spring term at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala.
He called on Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and discussed collaborative mechanisms towards ensuring peace in the region.
He was received with a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block lawns. Earlier, he paid homage to the bravehearts at the National War Memorial.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Soul of democracy sucked out’: 19 parties to skip Parl opening
14 NDA partners slam boycott, ask Oppn to reconsider decisio...
Manmohan too opened Assembly complexes
Launched world’s first green building in TN