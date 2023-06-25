 Sri Lanka resolved most of its problems with support from Indian govt led by Modi: Minister Rajapakshe : The Tribune India

Sri Lanka resolved most of its problems with support from Indian govt led by Modi: Minister Rajapakshe

He also said the Sri Lankan government will soon set up Truth and Reconciliation Commission to bring long-standing peace to the island nation with consensus from all communities

Sri Lanka resolved most of its problems with support from Indian govt led by Modi: Minister Rajapakshe

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Nagpur, June 25

Sri Lankan minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe has praised the Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping his country during the economic and political crisis.

He also said the Sri Lankan government will soon set up Truth and Reconciliation Commission to bring long-standing peace to the island nation with consensus from all communities.

The minister further said the Sri Lankan government is holding continuous interactions with the Tamil diaspora and people and leaders living in different parts of the world.

“We resolved most of our problems with the support we got from the Indian government led by PM Modi. We are hopeful to bring normalcy back to Sri Lanka” Rajapakshe, who handles the Justice Department, told PTI on Saturday on the sidelines of the Peace Conference in Nagpur city of Maharashtra.

Sri Lanka was hit by an unprecedented financial crisis in 2022 that also sparked political turmoil in the island nation which led to the ouster of the all-powerful Rajapakshe family.

The crisis led to the formation of a government led by Ranil Wickremesinghe which was tasked with stabilising the economy and restoring the financial health of the economy.

Rajapakshe said Sri Lanka witnessed 30 years of war and disastrous things in which 60,000 lives were lost.

“I took many initiatives to help the people affected by the war. We have commenced all the process in 2016 and launched the offices for missing people, reparation of peace, and reconciliation of peace,” Rajapakshe added.

He was replying to a query on complaints from ethnic communities and religious minorities in Sri Lanka about alleged injustice and discrimination and the role of the Sri Lankan justice system.

“The Sri Lankan government will establish Truth and Reconciliation Commission and we are trying to ensure long-standing peace in consensus with all communities.

“We have resolved many issues. There were several litigations and so many prisoners. However, now all these issues have become minimal. Sri Lanka is addressing all the issues from every angle,” Rajapakshe said.

He said the Sri Lankan government held dialogues and interactions with the Tamil community to reach some understanding to resolve the issues.

“We are holding continuous interactions with the Tamil diaspora, people and leaders living in different parts of the world. Now, all have supported establishing peace. They also categorically say that everybody in Sri Lanka has suffered. It is not confined to a particular community in Sri Lanka,” the minister said.

He said the government is of the view that these problems mustn’t be passed to the next generations.

“We should ensure that in our country all Sri Lankans whether they are Muslims, Tamils, or Sinhalese live in peace with the Sri Lankan identity. We are hopeful to accomplish this,” he said.

Rajapakshe also spoke about how Sri Lanka is addressing the economic crises in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The country’s economy was in dire straits and inflation was around 97 per cent (when the new government took over). We were going through a very difficult period. We didn’t even have 2 million when we took over. We told this truth to the people,” he said.

Our target was to bring inflation to a single digit in a year and ensure people get essential foods, coal and gas and increase foreign reserve up to 5 billion dollars, he added.

“We have brought down the inflation to 21 per cent. People do not face power cuts and coal shortages. Essential goods are available adequately. Our foreign reserve stands at 3.5 billion and we hope to increase it to 5 billion dollars,” Rajapakshe added.

He said the government has stabilised the political and economic situation in the country.

Queried on allegations that ex-Sri Lankan president tampered with police records to stall investigations into the alleged discovery of mass graves in an area where he was a military officer during the Marxist rebellion in 1989, Rajapakshe said, “There is no possibility of tampering with the records as he (Rajapaksa) is not in the power”.

“There had been some allegations in the last few days, and certainly, authorities will continue with the investigation. If guilty are found the normal laws of the country will take course,” he added.

Rajapakshe also spoke about introducing a new bill to be passed in Sri Lankan Parliament next month to address the corruption in the public sector.

#Narendra Modi #Sri Lanka

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Monsoon likely to cover Punjab, Haryana in 2 days

2
Punjab

Mastermind of fake offer letter scam held in Canada, 700 stare at deportation

3
Chandigarh

Car washed away in Panchkula's Ghaggar river, woman passenger rescued; watch hair-raising video

4
Himachal

Monsoon arrives in Himachal, Met Dept forecasts heavy rainfall for four days

5
World

‘Suspect’ materials? Canada launches probe into loss of Titan submersible

6
Nation

Security forces release 12 militants after stand-off with mob of 1,500 in Manipur's Imphal East

7
Punjab

Remark on beard anti-Sikh, expunge it: SGPC to Punjab Speaker

8
Delhi

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

9
Punjab

Murderous attack on Shiv Sena leader, two relatives in Batala

10
Himachal

Several vehicles washed away in flash flood in Kullu's Mohal nullah; no loss of life reported

Don't Miss

View All
Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Top News

Manipur CM N Biren Singh meets HM Amit Shah in Delhi, briefs about prevailing situation

Manipur CM N Biren Singh meets HM Amit Shah in Delhi, briefs about prevailing situation

This come a day after the home minister chaired an all-party...

Egypt’s highest honour ‘Order of the Nile’ conferred on PM Modi

Egypt’s highest honour ‘Order of the Nile’ conferred on PM Modi

This is the 13th highest state honour conferred upon Modi

China helping Pakistan army build defence infrastructure along LoC: Officials

China helping Pakistan army build defence infrastructure along LoC: Officials

Setting up communication towers and laying underground cable...

Cloudburst, heavy rain in parts of Himachal flood houses, wash away livestock

Two killed as heavy rain lashes Himachal, state incurs Rs 78-lakh damage in 24 hours

Several trees fell on the road, blocking vehicle movement on...

New tariff rule to allow up to 20 pc saving in power bills for usage during solar hours

New tariff rule to allow up to 20 pc saving in power bills for usage during solar hours

Consumers can now schedule their works like washing or cooki...


Cities

View All

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande offers prayer at Golden Temple

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande offers prayer at Golden Temple

SGPC chief condemns murder of Sikh man in Pakistan

Youth found dead, foul play suspected

Parks inside Ram Bagh in miserable condition; need funds for restoration

Meghwal presents BJP’s report card of 9-yr rule

Man arrested for ‘promising’ posts in BJP in lieu of money

Man arrested for 'promising' posts in BJP in lieu of money

Punjab Police bust extortion module exploiting name of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, 1 held

Extortion racket running in name of Lawrence Bishnoi busted, 1 held: Punjab Police

Car washed away in Panchkula's Ghaggar river, woman passenger rescued; watch hair-raising video

BJP leaders list Chandigarh issues before Defence Minister

Director of PGI bats for generic medicines

16-year-old boy stabbed to death, 8 juveniles nabbed

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

Haryana CM Khattar announces approval to metro connectivity between Ballabgarh and Palwal

Protest at Delhi Jal Board office over potable water shortage

After 62 years, Southwest Monsoon covers Delhi and Mumbai at same time

Youth stabbed, Delhi’s Brijpuri under watch

Ex-serviceman fires shot at father over air conditioner in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Ex-serviceman fires shot at father over air conditioner in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

PAP flyover in Jalandhar develops potholes, commuters jittery

Cable mess: Phagwara Gate traders in Jalandhar see no solution to hanging wires

PSPCL unearths 23 cases of power theft

State of Parks: Public parks crying for attention, but authorities look the other way

A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

Cable mess: Model Town, nearby areas entangled in knotty webs of wires, Ludhiana residents irked

Plastic reverse vending machine at PAU Students’ Home lying unused

Dhandari Khurd residents oppose waste compactor system at village

Dr Nitin Behl bags award

Only Modi govt can help state regain lost glory: Punjab BJP chief

Only Modi govt can help state regain lost glory: Punjab BJP chief

Pensioners burn tax notification copies

Caught with phones, 2 jail inmates booked

Pensioners protest in front of Fatehgarh Sahib MLA's office

Powercom engineers flag shortage of staff