Stalemate persists in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha over Manipur violence

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 31

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day as standoff continued between the Opposition and government over the rule under which Manipur violence is to be discussed in the House.

Remove police from Moreh: Manipur women Women groups with over thousand in number on Monday protested in Manipur’s Churachandpur demanding that the state government should immediately remove the police from Moreh, the town bordering Myanmar or face a massive agitation.

The government had agreed to discuss the matter under Rule 176 (short duration discussion) and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar decided to take it up at 2 pm, but the Opposition insisted on a discussion under Rule 267 (suspension of listed business to take up issue of urgent importance).

As the House reassembled at 3.30 pm after witnessing four adjournments earlier in the day, the Chairman said the government was ready for a discussion on Manipur right away. However, the Opposition members kept shouting and remained adamant over their demand for a discussion under Rule 267.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said if the Opposition was serious, they should allow the discussion to start. However, the Opposition members continued create a ruckus, following which the House was adjourned till Tuesday. In the Lok Sabha, the scene was no different as the House was adjourned for the day following protests by the Opposition on the issue.

Meanwhile, Chairman Dhankhar, in between, held an all-party meeting in his chamber to break the logjam and ensure smooth conduct of business, but no breakthrough could be achieved, officials said.

#Manipur #Rajya Sabha