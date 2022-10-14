Stand up against divisive forces: Farooq Abdullah

PTI

Srinagar, October 14

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said peoples’ unity is crucial for building India and asked them to stand up against the “divisive forces” trying to weaken the country from within.

Abdullah made these remarks while addressing an event to celebrate the 75th birthday of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chagan Bhujbal in Mumbai on Thursday.

“Our country is diverse, there is diversity of faiths, cultures and climates. What unites us is our faith. Religion doesn’t divide people, it unites. We all together can build India by living with camaraderie,” he said, stressing on working towards ensuring unity in the country.

The NC president said there are no external threats to the country, “there are divisive forces within the country that are weakening it”.

“We should stop seeing ourselves as Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs. I’m an Indian Muslim. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, we have to unite this country, and that can only be achieved by living in friendship,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abdullah drove to Asaar-e-Sharief Dargah Hazratbal here after he returned to Srinagar from Maharashtra.

He offered congregational prayers at the revered shrine and prayed for lasting peace and prosperity in J-K, and the rest of the country.