Standards of Cong leaders falling: Amit Shah

New Delhi, February 20
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress’ media department chairman Pawan Khera for his remarks against the PM.
He was reacting to Khera’s “Narendra Gautamdas Modi (in context of Gautam Adani issue)” remark at a press conference earlier in the day. “When the PM insults our ancestors, the HM says nothing. We have not even insulted the PM’s father, nor is that our culture,” Khera remarked.
Claiming that the Congress stood marginalised in the North-East, Shah said: “The level of discourse of Congress leaders has fallen consistently. The PM who brought smiles to 80 crore people during Covid, who ensured economic development and is respected the world over is repeatedly insulted by the Congress.”
