Startups, sports new identity of Manipur: PM Modi

PTI

Imphal, March 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Manipur’s new identity was based on skills, startups and sports, and the state was becoming a gateway for international trade.

Addressing a virtual poll rally, Modi also said in the days to come, the BJP government would create Rs 100-crore Manipur Startup Fund as well as two special economic zones.

“Today, Manipur’s identity is being known through skills, start-ups and sports. The state, once known for bandhs and blockades, is now becoming a gateway for international trade and export,” the PM said. The double-engine government of the BJP is establishing the National Sports University here, and efforts must be made to turn it into an international-level sports varsity, Modi said.

“The Manipur Skill University will also be set up to train youths,” he added. He also slammed the Congress for allegedly not honouring the history and sacrifices made by the people of the state for its independence. — PTI

BJP will bring peace to state, says Shah

Imphal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday pledged to establish peace in Manipur by initiating talks with all underground groups operating in the state. He was addressing a poll rally at Heirok in Thoubal district.