 Statement by minister cannot be attributed to govt, rules Supreme Court : The Tribune India

Statement by minister cannot be attributed to govt, rules Supreme Court

In 4:1 verdict, Bench says no additional speech curbs possible on MLAs, MPs

Statement by minister cannot be attributed to govt, rules Supreme Court


Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, January 3

A statement made by a minister couldn’t be attributed vicariously to the government by applying the principle of collective responsibility, the Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.

No collective responsibility: Verdict

No one can be taxed or penalised for holding an opinion... It is only when the opinion gets translated into action and such action results in injury or harm or loss that an action in tort will lie. — Justices S Abdul Nazeer, BR Gavai, AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian

Need for restraint: Dissenting view

Hate speech strikes at the foundational values of the Constitution. Public functionaries, including celebrities, are duty-bound to be more responsible and restrained in their speech. Justice BV Nagarathna

About the case

  • Bench was deciding if greater curbs could be imposed on the right to free speech of persons holding high offices
  • Matter reached SC following a controversial statement made by UP ex-minister Azam Khan in gang rape case in 2016
  • A similar statement derogatory to women was allegedly made by a Kerala minister in 2016-17 that led to litigation

By a majority of 4:1, a five-judge Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer said no greater restrictions could be imposed on free speech of public functionaries as the grounds for restricting free speech mentioned in Article 19 (2) of the Constitution were exhaustive. Justice Nazeer is to retire on Wednesday.

Justice BV Nagarathna, who delivered a dissenting verdict on demonetisation on Monday, differed again on several key issues with the majority view. “A statement made by a minister even if traceable to any affairs of the state or for protecting the government cannot be attributed vicariously to the government by invoking the principle of collective responsibility,” said the majority verdict by Justice Nazeer, Justice BR Gavai, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian. Writing the verdict for the majority, Justice Ramasubramanian said, “A mere statement made by a minister, inconsistent with the rights of a citizen under Part-III of the Constitution, may not constitute a violation of the constitutional rights and become actionable as constitutional tort. But if as a consequence of such a statement, any act of omission or commission is done by the officers resulting in harm or loss to a person/citizen, then the same may be actionable as a constitutional tort.”

The top court rejected the suggestion that the PM or the CM should take appropriate action against the erring minister. “The PM or the CM does not have disciplinary control over the members of the council of ministers. It is true that in practice, a strong PM or CM will be able to drop any minister.... But in a country like ours where there is a multi­-party system and where coalition governments are often formed, it is not possible... Governments that survive on wafer­-thin majority sometimes have individual ministers who are strong enough to decide the very survival of such governments. This problem is not unique to our country,” read the majority judgment.

In her minority verdict, Justice Nagarathna said if a minister’s statements traceable to any affair of the state or made with a view to protect the government were disparaging or derogatory and represented not only the personal views of the individual minister making them, but also embodied the views of the government, then such statements could be attributed vicariously to the government itself, especially in view of the principle of collective responsibility.

The Constitution Bench was deciding if greater restrictions could be imposed on the right to free speech of ministers, MPs, MLAs and other persons holding high offices who often made statements that tend to violate fundamental rights of citizens.

The matter reached the top court following a controversial statement made by the then Uttar Pradesh Minister Azam Khan terming the alleged gang rape of a woman and her daughter in 2016 near Bulandshahr a political conspiracy and the family of the victim sought the case to be transferred to Delhi. There was a similar statement derogatory to women allegedly made by a Kerala Minister in 2016-17 that led to litigation in the state and finally landed up in the top court.

#supreme court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Man urinates on woman passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

2
Punjab

Kabaddi coach from Punjab's Moga shot dead in Philippines

3
Nation

Cricketer Rishabh Pant airlifted to Mumbai, set to undergo surgery: BCCI

4
Haryana

Biting cold sweeps Punjab and Haryana, Gurdaspur shivers at 2.5 degrees Celsius

5
Delhi

Delhi woman's autopsy reveals brain matter missing, ribs exposed

6
Nation

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital

7
Chandigarh

Athletics coach records statement before Chandigarh magistrate; SIT takes her to Sandeep Singh's official residence to recreate crime scene

8
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Assembly's first session starts on a stormy note; MLAs take oath

9
Nation

Delhi Police lodge FIR, launch manhunt to nab passenger who urinated on co-traveller on board Air India's New York-Delhi flight

10
Haryana Explainer

Will decades-long SYL issue find a resolution; all eyes on Supreme Court hearing later this month

Don't Miss

View All
Snow forecast from Jan 6 onwards
Himachal

Snow likely in Himachal from January 6 onwards

‘Dangal-II’, 4 border village girls win state kabaddi gold
Punjab

'Dangal-II', 4 Ferozepur border village girls win state kabaddi gold

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Top News

SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann

SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann

‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...

President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters

President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters

Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...

Government approves launch of National Green Hydrogen Mission worth Rs 19,744 crore

Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment

The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...

Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region

Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region

Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...

Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them

Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them

Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...


Cities

View All

KMSC burns Punjab govt’s effigies

KMSC burns Punjab govt’s effigies

21 phones, cigarettes seized in Amritsar Central Jail

Covid: Amritsar sees two cases in 48 hours

Eight days on, police clueless in Manawala murder case

Biting cold sweeps Punjab and Haryana, Gurdaspur shivers at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

Junior athletics coach who has accused former Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records her statement before magistrate

Athletics coach records statement before Chandigarh magistrate; SIT takes her to Sandeep Singh's official residence to recreate crime scene

CBI arrests surveyor, official of Chandigarh-based general insurance firm on bribery charges

Chandigarh Administration allows 28 changes in CHB units

4 nabbed for three Mohali carjackings

Army’s bomb squad removes shell found near Punjab CM's house

Delhi logs season’s lowest of 4.4 degree C; orange alert for next two days

Delhi logs season’s lowest of 4.4 degree C; orange alert for next two days

Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them

Delhi woman's autopsy reveals brain matter missing, ribs exposed

Delhiites adopting new tech, EV contributes to 16.7 pc of vehicles sold in Dec: Kailash Gahlot

Toxic levels rise in Delhi air, experts warn of respiratory issues

Two dhaba workers die of asphyxiation

Two dhaba workers die of asphyxiation

Two POs fall in police net

City-based artist puts on display unclaimed portraits at Virsa Vihar

Badminton, kickboxing players honoured

Block primary education office remains incomplete

Gangster Ajay Pandit held from village in Himachal

Gangster Ajay Pandit held from village in Himachal

Day after, employees of driving centre, DC office observe pen-down strike

Case registered against trio

Police range crackdown on drugs, gangsters, terrorists sets record

NGO, shopkeepers protest delay

Free breast cancer screening facility unveiled at Samana

Free breast cancer screening facility unveiled at Samana

Patiala: VB nabs three for taking bribe

Drug smuggler held with 10K narcotic pills

Patiala DC promises better road network, parking facilities

Truck operators allow partial traffic movement