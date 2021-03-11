States asked to hold vaccination camps for booster dose at stations, religious sites

New Delhi, August 16
With just 17 per cent of eligible people receiving the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines till August 15, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya appealed to states on Tuesday to organise vaccination camps at public places such as railway stations, airports and religious sites to boost the coverage.
Mandaviya, who interacted with the health ministers of states and Union territories virtually, advised them to widely publicise the availability of heterologous precaution dose of Corbevax vaccine.
He also urged them to organise vaccination camps at public places such as bus stands, railway stations, airports, schools/colleges, pilgrimage routes and religious sites to increase the uptake of precaution dose among the eligible beneficiaries.
The precaution dose coverage among the 64,89,99,721 eligible population was eight per cent till July 14.
On July 15, the government launched a 75-day special drive to administer precaution doses to all aged 18 years and above at government vaccination centres free of cost.
Only 17 per cent -- 12,36,03,060 -- of the nearly 74.5 crore eligible individuals have been administered precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines till August 15.
The COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava, aimed at boosting the uptake of precaution doses among the eligible population, is being held as part of the government’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.
States and Union territories were also advised to ensure that all vaccine doses are utilised on the basis of FEFO (first expiry, first out) principle to avoid expiry of the vaccines.
“Vaccines are precious national resource and states need to ensure that not even a single dose expires, through meticulous planning and regular review,” Mandaviya stressed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid India's concerns, Chinese ‘spy ship’ docks at Lankan port; Beijing says vessel not threat to security interests of any country
Ballistic missile and satellite tracking ship ‘Yuan Wang 5’ ...
India’s security establishment keeping eye on visit of Chinese ship to Sri Lanka
Apprehensions in New Delhi about the possibility of the vess...
Bihar Cabinet expansion: Nitish Kumar retains Home portfolio; Tejashwi Yadav gets Health
Two legislators from the Congress, one from Jitin Ram Manjhi...
7 security personnel killed as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Pahalgam
Were returning from Amarnath yatra duty
FIFA bans India for third party influence; Women's U17 World Cup not to be held in India
In the wake of latest development, Centre sought urgent hear...