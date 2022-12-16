States free to legislate on Uniform Civil Code: Centre

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 15

The Union Government on Thursday told Parliament that the state governments were well within their powers to legislate on the issue of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Responding to a question by CPM MP in the Rajya Sabha John Brittas, who asked the government if it was aware of the states progressing on the matter and if yes, what its response was, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Centre was aware that states were moving ahead on the UCC.

“Article 44 of the Constitution provides that the state shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a Uniform Civil Code throughout the country. Personal laws such as intestacy and succession, wills, joint family and partition, marriage and divorce relate to Entry 5 of List-III-Concurrent List of the Seventh Schedule and hence, the states are also empowered to legislate upon them,” the minister said.

BJP-ruled Uttarakhand was the first state to form a committee to enact a UCC legislation. The five-member committee, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai, is engaging stakeholders on the subject.

The BJP included UCC implementation as a poll promise in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. In Gujarat, CM Bhupendra Patel is committed to implementing the pledge, which, the party feels, was one of the principal factors behind BJP’s historic win. After being elected leader of the BJP legislature party in Gujarat, Patel’s first announcement related to UCC implementation, a strategy the BJP will take forward in every state ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when UCC will be its main poll plank.

Last week, BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena introduced a private member’s Bill in the Rajya Sabha, opening the door for the government to convert the Bill into a law, if need be. Leader of the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal had vehemently defended the Bill amid intense resistance by the Congress, Left and other Opposition parties.