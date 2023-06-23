States giving free power are getting into debt trap, says Union Minister

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 22

Union Power Minister RK Singh on Thursday said states supplying free power to people were resorting to taking heavy loans to dole out largesse.

“I keep telling the states that power is not free. If you want to give free power to any category of people, go ahead and do so, but you have to pay for it. So, the subsidy is being paid and I am fine. It is necessary that power is being paid for,” Singh said.

“All those who are giving 100 or 200 units free are taking loans. That loan will have to be paid by the successive generations of the state,” the minister said.

“There are a number of states that are already very close to falling in the debt trap because of this policy,” Singh claimed.