Stay combat-ready, keep updating skills: Army Chief to IMA graduates

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 10

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande today told cadets at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) how their resilience, determination and unwavering resolve would be the bedrock of success. He asked them to keep updating their skills to deal with the challenges of rapidly changing dynamics of combat.

Punjab cadet among toppers Chandigarh: A newly commissioned officer from Punjab was among the toppers of the spring term, 2023, at the IMA passing-out parade. Lt Kamalpreet Singh, who belongs to Bathinda and had held the appointment of battalion under officer during training, was awarded the bronze medal for standing third in the order of merit in the course. He has opted for infantry and has been commissioned into the Sikh Regiment. TNS

General Pande was reviewing the passing-out parade of cadets at the IMA.

A total of 374 gentleman cadets, including 42 from seven friendly foreign countries, successfully passed out from the portals of the IMA.

While the Sword of Honour was awarded to Academy Under Officer Mihir Banerjee, the gold medal for standing first in the order of merit was presented to Senior Under Officer Abhimanyu Singh. The silver medal was awarded to Mihir Banerjee. The bronze medal was awarded to Kamalpreet Singh.

Junior Under Officer Sury Bhan Singh stood first in the order of merit from the technical graduate course.

“The dynamics of combat are rapidly changing with fast paced development of technology. The battle space has become more complex. In such a scenario, technical prowess, mental agility, critical thinking and quick response will be the key to success,” said General Pande, and asked the newly commissioned officers to continuously enhance their competency.