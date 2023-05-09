Step up relief, rehab in Manipur: SC

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 8

Expressing serious concern over the loss of life and property during the recent violence in Manipur, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and the state government to step up efforts for relief, rehabilitation and evacuation of those affected.

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also directed them to protect all places of worship and provide basic amenities in relief camps. Noting that the court was concerned about the loss of life, the CJI said, “Proceedings before this court should not become grounds for destabilising the state.”

Two pleas taken up First plea by the Manipur Tribal Forum-Delhi seeking an SIT probe into the violence and relief for victims Second by the Hill Areas Committee of the Manipur Assembly against HC order on ST status for Meiteis

The Bench, which also included Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala, ordered that all necessary precautions must be taken for rehabilitation of displaced persons and medical care should also be provided in relief camps. The Bench asked the Manipur Government to file an updated status report on the situation in the state and posted the matter for further hearing on May 17.

New Chief Secretary Manipur has appointed 1992-batch IAS officer Vineet Joshi, who was on central deputation, as new Chief Secretary

The top court was hearing two separate petitions on the issue. The first petition, filed by the Manipur Tribal Forum-Delhi, sought an SIT probe into the violence and relief for the victims. The second one was by the Chairman of the Hill Areas Committee of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, D Gangmei, against the Manipur High Court’s order to the state government to forward a recommendation to the Centre to include Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe list.

60 killed, 231 hurt 1,700 houses burnt 35,655 moved to safer locations 10,000 still stranded across Manipur 1,041 Arms snatched 1,041 arms and 7,460 pieces of ammunition snatched from security forces by miscreants

It’s alleged that the HC order was the immediate trigger for the violence. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Bench that 52 companies of the CAPF and 105 columns of Army and Assam Rifles had been deployed in Manipur.