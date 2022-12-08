Steps taken to ease congestion at airports

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 7

The distribution of landing cards to passengers onboard prior to arrival to minimise queues at immigration counters and capacity augmentation of security manpower and hand baggage screening are among the steps being initiated to ease congestion at airports, according to multiple tweets by Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Alarmed by reports of congestion at major airports, Scindia on Wednesday had a meeting with various stakeholders and issued a string of directives.

The initiatives also included plans (to be formulated) for peak-hour capacity based on passenger processing capacity at each major airport, making an assessment for X-ray capacity for baggage and longer-term technology-related upgrades for security and baggage drop-off processing.