Stir over MSP for crops to continue: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

PTI

Gurugram, August 26

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday accused the Centre of misleading people over the minimum support price for crops and said the stir for it will continue.

Tikait said this while addressing the farmers who have been protesting for the past 65 days against the acquisition of 1,810 acres by the government.

Tikait said the government must pass a Bill in Parliament, ensuring MSP for crops.

He also alleged that the government is not ready to talk on farmers’ issues.

“Some traitors are roaming in the name of farmer leaders who speak the language of the government. The government is cheating the farmers but the farmers’ fight will not end. Farmers will not bow down to the arbitrariness of the government,” he said.