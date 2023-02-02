Stocks plunge, Adani loses Asia’s richest tag

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 1

The news about the successful Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offer (FPO) and the acquisition ceremony of the port in Israel could not save Adani Group share from further battering on Wednesday that pushed out its chairman Gautam Adani as Asia’s richest man.

Adani had already lost his place as the world’s top ten richest persons after the group’s shares were hammered on Monday and Tuesday. The rout has wiped out around over Rs 7 lakh crore of the value of listed Adani Group companies units since last week. This includes over Rs 3 lakh crore of Adani's personal fortune.

The Hindenburg report spooked foreign investors in particular. They have sold over Rs 12,000 crore worth of shares since last Friday, which is the biggest outflow since September 30.

On Tuesday, the Adani Enterprises’ Rs 20,000 crore FPO limped across the line with a UAE-based fund investment contributing 16 per cent of the total amount and with help coming from the personal funds of business rivals Sajjan Jindal and Sunil Mittal. The same day Gautam Adani appeared with Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu to celebrate the expansion of his group’s footprint in the Mediterranean with the acquisition of the Haifa port.

At the Bombay Stock Exchange, Adani Total Gas slid 10 per cent before trading was stopped and Adani Ports dropped 20 per cent.

Now, Ambani wealthiest Indian

New York: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has overtaken Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani to become the richest Indian in the world with a net worth of $84.3 billion, according to Forbes Real-time billionaire list for 2023. ANI