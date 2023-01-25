Stones ‘hurled at’ JNU students watching film

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 24

Stones were allegedly hurled at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students, who were watching a controversial BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi, leading to ruckus on the campus today.

After the JNU administration allegedly cut off power to stop the screening of the documentary, students started watching the film on their mobile phones and laptops.

The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) had announced the screening of the documentary at the JNUSU’s office at 9 pm.

Electricity supply was said to have been snapped around 8.30 pm. The JNUSU claimed that internet of its office was also shut down.

The JNU administration had, on January 23, issued an advisory and asked the JNUSU to cancel the screening, claiming it would disturb the peace and harmony of the university. The authorities had also said no prior information was sought to screen the documentary. “Students are advised to cancel the proposed programme immediately,” the circular read. The JNUSU, however, went ahead with its scheduled programme.