Stop befooling people, rollback excise duty on fuel to UPA level: Congress on price cut

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the government had increased the excise duty on petrol by Rs 10 in 60 days and is now “duping” people by reducing it by Rs 9.50

Stop befooling people, rollback excise duty on fuel to UPA level: Congress on price cut

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala- File photo

New Delhi, May 21

The Congress on Saturday accused Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of “befooling” people after she announced an excise duty cut on petrol and diesel and said people needed relief instead of jugglery of figures.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the government had increased the excise duty on petrol by Rs 10 in 60 days and is now “duping” people by reducing it by Rs 9.50.

The opposition party demanded that the finance minister show courage and roll back excise on petrol and diesel to the level it was under the UPA in May 2014.

“Dear FM ... in 60 days, you increased the price of petrol by Rs 10/litre and now reduced it by Rs 9.50/litre.  ... U increased the price of Diesel by Rs 10/litre and now reduced it by Rs 7/litre. Stop befooling people!  “Nation doesn’t need jugglery of figures to dupe the people, Nation doesn’t need Jumlas, Nation needs rollback of excise on petrol and diesel to May 2014 levels of Rs 9.48/litre on petrol and Rs 3.56/litre on diesel. Stop deceiving, Show the courage to give relief,” Surjewala said in a series of tweets.

The Congress leader said in May 2014, excise duty on petrol was Rs 9.48/litre.

“It is still Rs 19.90 versus Rs 9.48 during the Congress,” he said.

On excise duty on diesel, he said, “It is still Rs 15.80 versus Rs 3.56 during Congress.” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed the Centre had to reduce the excise duty under the pressure of the Congress party’s public awareness campaign decided in the recently held Chintan Shivir.

He demanded that the central government should lower the petrol and diesel prices to the level during the UPA rule if the government wants to give relief to people in the true sense.

“Due to the continuous protests by the Congress against inflation across the country and the pressure of public awareness campaign against the inflation decided in Navsankalp Shivir, Udaipur, the central government today had to decide to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel,” Gehlot tweeted.

Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore also attacked the finance minister, accusing her of being “arrogant” and supporting the rich but not the middle class.

The government on Saturday cut excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6 per litre to give relief to consumers battered by high fuel prices that have also pushed inflation to a multi-year high.

The excise duty cut will translate into a reduction of Rs 9.5 a litre on petrol and Rs 7 a litre on diesel after taking into account its impact on other levies.

Announcing the duty cut, Sitharaman also said the government will give Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries for 12 cylinders in a year to help ease some of the burden arising from cooking gas rates rising to record levels. PTI

 

#randeep surjewala

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu may spend less than 8 months in jail

2
Delhi

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rain

3
Nation

Gyanvapi post row: DU Associate Prof Ratan Lal granted bail by court in Shivling remarks case

4
Haryana

Delhi court convicts former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala in disproportionate assets case

5
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

6
Entertainment

'Stop raping us': Woman strips off in protest on Cannes red carpet

7
Punjab

Veteran Akali leader and former Punjab minister Tota Singh passes away at 81

8
Trending

After smoking marijuana, Assam man chops off his penis 'out of fear of religion’

9
Nation

China for expansion of five-nation BRICS

10
Punjab

Day later, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders, lodged in Patiala jail

Don't Miss

View All
Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Only 17 years of groundwater left in state, says NGT panel
Jalandhar

Only 17 years of groundwater left in Punjab, says NGT panel

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery
Jalandhar

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

At 74, Guv to pursue MBA
Haryana

At 74, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to pursue MBA

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu
Nation

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood
Amritsar ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune’s 1931 page on sleeve
Punjab

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune's 1931 page on sleeve

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

Top News

Big relief for consumers: Petrol, diesel get cheaper

Big relief for consumers: Petrol cheaper by Rs 9.5, diesel by Rs 7

Centre also announced an additional amount of Rs 1.10 lakh c...

Stop befooling people, rollback excise duty on fuel to UPA level: Congress on price cut

Stop befooling people, rollback excise duty on fuel to UPA level: Congress on price cut

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the gover...

Yes, Indian Foreign Service has changed, it is called defending national interest: EAM’s retort to Rahul

Yes, Indian Foreign Service has changed, it is called defending national interest: EAM's retort to Rahul's 'arrogant IFS' remark

Reacting to Congress leader’s remarks, Jaishankar tweeted th...

Hindu College professor arrested for post on 'shivling' found inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque

Gyanvapi post row: DU Associate Prof Ratan Lal granted bail by court in Shivling remarks case

Court says Prof's post, though reprehensible, does not indic...

Delhi court convicts OP Chautala in disproportionate assets case

Delhi court convicts former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala in disproportionate assets case

The court will hear the arguments on the quantum of sentence...

Cities

View All

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rains

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rain

Amritsar's Grand Hotel owner’s clarification on digging row

Amritsar city tackling blaze incidents with just 4 fire stations

Sacrilege cases not being pursued properly, AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap writes to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Mumbai man accused of rape, case registered in Amritsar

Six Punjabis in fray for Australian federal, senate polls

6 Punjabis in fray for Australian federal, senate polls

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Paramilitary force deployed in Mohali

Punjab dairy farmers hold protest in Mohali, seek hike in milk procurement prices

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta hurt in mishap near Chandigarh

Suspect who planted IED outside Burail Jail made a call to Germany

Minor fire breaks out in new Parliament building: Officials

Minor fire breaks out in new Parliament building: Officials

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao meets Akhilesh Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rain

Over 20 shops gutted in massive fire at Delhi’s Jhandewalan cycle market

Man, woman die after jumping off 22nd-floor Greater Noida flat

3 of a family, including 2 kids, lose life due to LPG leakage

3 of a family, including 2 kids, lose life due to LPG leakage

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

Drug overdose? Punjab Police Academy constable loses battle of life

Only 17 years of groundwater left in Punjab, says NGT panel

Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh fires salvos against Navjot Sidhu upon his conviction

Juvenile among 5 held for Ludhiana blast

Juvenile among 5 held for Ludhiana blast

Ludhiana MLA raids MC’s multi-level parking, catches staff overcharging visitors

Illegal sewerage connections of 37 dyeing units snapped in Ludhiana

F&CC approves only emergency works in Ludhiana

Doctors, programme officers to attend OPD at Ludhiana district hospitals

Govternment to start OOAT clinics at primary health centres

Govternment to start OOAT clinics at primary health centres

Hurts to see friend Navjot Sidhu go to jail: Former co-accused Bunny Sandhu

Department of Languages to work for propagation of Punjabi: Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Delay in grants: Punjabi University Contractual Teachers’ Association begins signature campaign

Punjabi University destroys copies of book published on Maharana Pratap