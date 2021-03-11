Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking about ‘black magic’, Rahul Gandhi hits out at Modi

New Delhi, August 11
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “black magic” remark, saying he must "stop lowering the dignity" of the PM's post by talking about such superstitious things.
Gandhi's attack came a day after Modi lashed out at the Congress for wearing black dresses on August 5 in protest against price rise, saying those who believed in "kala jadu" would never be able to win the trust of the people again.
Targeting him, Gandhi asked if the prime minister was unable to see inflation or unemployment in the country.
“Stop lowering the dignity of the prime minister's post and misleading the country by talking about superstitious things like 'black magic' to hide your black deeds, prime minister-ji," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
"You will have to give answers on people's issues," the former Congress chief added.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also hit out at Modi.
"The PM said that those who wear black clothes will never gain public trust. E V R Periyar wore a black shirt all his life and earned the eternal trust of the people of Tamil Nadu," he tweeted.
