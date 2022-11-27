Stop overloading SC with statutory appeals, Attorney General tells govt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 26

Attorney General R Venkataramani on Saturday called upon the government to stop overloading the Supreme Court (SC) with endless statutory appeals, saying it shouldn’t be converted into a small-causes court. “It is important that the government stops overloading the Supreme Court with endless statutory appeals alongside seamless and huge flow of cases from high courts. The conversion of the Supreme Court into a small-causes court must stop,” Venkataramani said.

Speaking at the Constitution Day function here, the Attorney General suggested that there should be a permanent law commission for legal reforms.

He emphasised the need to decongest the SC, saying it’s important that the government stops overloading it with endless statutory appeals and huge flow of cases from high courts. High courts should also be decongested, he said.

“There is a need to have a litigation policy for the government so that every matter does not become a matter of litigation,” the Attorney General said in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and CJI DY Chandrachud. Venkataramani said every department must have a resolution wing with competent and independent legal equipment to resolve facts based issues.

“Only complex matters with legal issues which cannot be resolved must go for institutional resolution. I am confident the government will give an ear to an earnest Attorney General to draw a quick roadmap,” Venkataramani said at the event also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

Highlighting the importance of harnessing technology to improve the access to justice, Rijiju praised the work done by ‘Bhartiya Bhasha Samiti’, chaired by former CJI SA Bobde. The samiti has listed words and phrases, most commonly used in branches of law, for developing common core vocabulary for translating legal material in regional languages, he said.