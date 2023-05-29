Stopped from joining wrestlers' stir, Tikait-led farmers stage sit-in

PTI

New Delhi, May 28

Scores of farmers led by BKU leader Rakesh Tikait were on Sunday stopped by the Delhi Police at the Ghazipur border as they tried to enter the Capital to take part in a protest called by agitating wrestlers outside the new Parliament building.

Permission for the protest has not been given to the wrestlers who have been on a sit-in at the Jantar Mantar, demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexually harassing women grapplers.

"All others farmers have been stopped. We will sit here for now and decide what to do next," Tikait said after being stopped by the police at the heavily fortified Ghazipur border. Later, he called off his protest at the Delhi-Ghazipur border after staying put there for almost eight hours, following reports that wrestlers earlier detained by Delhi Police had been released.

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary too called off his party's protest after the development. Tikait said the farmers' group would raise the issue of the wrestlers in the next Kisan Panchayat.