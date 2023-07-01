Storm over 'resignation', CM Biren N Singh says won't quit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 30

Manipur Chief Minister Biren N Singh on Friday evening clarified that he was not resigning, putting an end to a day-long rumour on the issue. “At this crucial juncture, I would like to clarify that I will not be resigning from the CM’s post,” he said.

Before his clarification, a huge drama unfolded near his residence in Imphal as thousands of demonstrators blocked his convoy from proceeding towards the Raj Bhavan. The CM eventually told women demonstrators that he was not resigning.

According to unconfirmed reports, the CM had typed a resignation letter, but was persuaded by his supporters to tear it up. Some women agitators alleged they had seen the torn letter and posted its copies on the social media. The CM’s office did not respond to queries from the media on the issue.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to all sections of society for peace in Manipur “as violence is no solution”, after meeting Governor Anusuiya Uikey here on Friday.

“I am here and will help in any way I can to bring peace to this state,” Rahul told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan. “I share the pain of the people of Manipur. I visited various relief camps in Imphal, Churachandpur and Moirang. Basic amenities at these camps need to be improved. Food needs to be improved. Medicines need to be supplied,” he said.

Congress officials said the governor assured that steps were being taken to restore peace in the ethnic strife-hit state. Talking to the Tribune, K Meghachandra Singh, president of the Manipur unit of Congress, said Rahul visited a total of five camps. “We call his visit a ‘peace mission’. He has been widely welcomed by people”, he said. Earlier in the day the Congress leader also met representatives of Manipur civil society organisations and listened to their problems.