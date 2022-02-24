Stray cattle key issue in eastern UP

Tribune News Service

Lucknow, February 23

Jaimal Singh of Banbir village in Nighasan in Lakhimpur Kheri district has been spending his nights guarding standing crops from stray cattle. And he is not alone.

Vinod Yadav of Mastemau village in Lucknow district has also been doing the same for the past many years.

Throughout central and eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh, the problem of stray cattle is a major issue. As the state elections move eastwards, the issue is gaining strength much to the discomfort of the ruling BJP.

Left to fend for themselves, the strays not just harm standing crops, but also pose a serious threat on highways with herds appearing suddenly in front of vehicles.

In his recent speeches, PM Narendra Modi has been promising an economically viable solution for unproductive cattle, which he says will be rolled out after the “BJP is voted back to power”. The plan includes economic gains from “gobar (dung)” of unproductive animals, he adds.

Vinod Yadav, who supplies milk in Lucknow, says with the cost of fodder (Rs 19 per kg) increasing, it has become economically unviable to maintain such animals.