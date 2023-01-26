Stray dog goes on biting spree in Bihar’s Ara, attacks 70 people

Ara (Bihar), January 26
A stray dog went on a biting spree, attacking 70 people in Ara town of Bihar, police said on Thursday.
Bhojpur Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar said that the dog attacked 70 people in Shivganj, Shitla Tola, Mahadeva Road and Sadar Hospital areas on Wednesday.
He said all the injured people are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.
The police and civic authorities have intensified the search for the dog, he said, adding security personnel have also been deployed in certain areas.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mandaviya unveils world’s first intranasal Covid vaccine ‘iNCOVACC’
The nasal vaccine—BBV154 -- had received DCGI approval in No...
India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at...
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28
Announcement was made by Adviser to the UT Administrator Dha...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann unfurls national flag in Bhatinda on Republic Day; slams Centre for excluding state’s tableau from Delhi parade
It reflects the ‘myopic’ mindset of those in power at the Ce...
As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be
In the last year, more than 70,000 people globally have been...