Stray dog kills infant sleeping with mother in Rajasthan hospital

Jaipur, February 28
A month-old child, who was sleeping next to his mother at a government hospital, was taken away by a stray dog and mauled to death in Sirohi district of Rajasthan. The police said a CCTV footage showed the dog carrying the infant. Sitaram, SHO, Kotwali “Post-mortem has been conducted. A case will be registered after investigation.”
