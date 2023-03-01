Stray dog kills infant sleeping with mother in Rajasthan hospital

PTI

Jaipur, February 28

A month-old child, who was sleeping next to his mother at a government hospital, was taken away by a stray dog and mauled to death in Sirohi district of Rajasthan. The police said a CCTV footage showed the dog carrying the infant. Sitaram, SHO, Kotwali “Post-mortem has been conducted. A case will be registered after investigation.”