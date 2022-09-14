Stray dog menace continues in Kerala; man killed in mishap

PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, September 14

In burgeoning instances of stray dog menace in Kerala, a 25-year-old man succumbed to head injuries suffered in an accident involving a canine last week in the city.

The man died at a hospital near here on Wednesday.

Several people suffered stray dog bites in various parts of the state today and on Tuesday night also while the Left government was going ahead with various programmes to put an end to the menace.

The deceased was identified as Ajin A S, a native of Kunnathukal at nearby Neyyattinkara.

The accident occurred after the stray dog jumped across a vehicle which was moving in front of his bike at Aruviyod Junction near here on Friday.

Though an emergency surgery was performed, his life could not be saved and the youth died at a private hospital in the district this morning, they added.

Sreenivasan, a staffer of a local club located in the heart of the city, was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while he was pillion-riding on a scooter through the fireforce station road here on Tuesday night.

"He was going home after his duty with a friend when a pack of dogs attacked him badly and bit off the flesh from his foot. As the injury was grave and he was bleeding intensely, the man was rushed to the Medical College from the General Hospital where he was brought soon after the incident," an officer bearer of the club told PTI.

He would soon undergo a surgery after the report of the rabies test comes, he added.

A woman was reportedly attacked by the strays and suffered injuries on her face and legs at Palakkad.

Media reports from Kannur said samples of a cow have been sent for lab analysis on the suspicion that the domestic animal was infected with the rabies virus due to stray dog bite. However, there is no official confirmation about it.

The Kerala government on Tuesday had said that all stray dogs in the state would be vaccinated and steps had been initiated to identify hotspots of dog bites.