Strong bipartisan support must, says PM Modi after meeting US Congress team

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 16

A visiting Congressional delegation from the US, including co-chairs of the India Caucus in the House of Representatives, on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Strong bipartisan support from the US Congress is instrumental in further elevating India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,’’ wrote PM Modi on X after the meeting.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met the delegation and exchanged views on advancing the bilateral partnership. They also discussed the global situation and collaboration between India and US on multilateral, regional and global issues.

The delegation included Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar, US Congress Richard McCormick, and Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna.

McCormick said PM Modi’s June visit to the US was “special’’ and “now we’re here in force to have a bipartisan group of congressmen to continue to develop this relationship that I think it’s going to be essential in the future”.

Meanwhile, Khanna was trolled on the social media for meeting an Indian right wing social media activist who has in the past been acerbic about his US Congress colleagues. Khanna clarified in a post on X that he is often criticised for speaking with people he disagrees with. “But I continue to think we shouldn’t shy away from debates and opportunities to engage people who have different ideologies. My core values have never changed as a result of meeting people,” he wrote.

Khanna has often spoken in favour of pluralism and stated that he had absorbed the values of secularism from his grandfather Amarnath Vidyalankar, a three-term Member of Parliament in India from Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Chandigarh, after having been a minister in the early governments in Punjab.

Earlier on Monday, RO Khanna and Deborah Ross had visited the Mumbai headquarters of Western Naval Command and interacted with Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Chief of Staff, Western Naval Command (WNC) and other Flag and senior officers of the Command.

