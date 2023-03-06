Strong chance of Oppn joining hands for LS poll: Rahul

New Delhi, March 5
Painting a positive picture with regard to the possibility of Opposition parties joining hands against the BJP for next year’s General Election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said opposition to RSS-BJP combine was the common thread that binds them all.
“The basic idea that the RSS and BJP need to be fought and defeated is deeply entrenched in the minds of the Opposition. There is no question about that,” Rahul told reporters at an India Insights event organised by the Indian Journalists’ Association (IJA) in London.
