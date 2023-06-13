Strong tremors felt in parts of north India as 5.4 magnitude quake hits eastern Kashmir region

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 13

Tremors were felt in parts of north India, including in Punjab and Haryana, after an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck the eastern Kashmir region on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 60 km and the epicentre of the quake was at a distance of 99 km north of Pathankot in northern India, the EMSC said.