Strong winds & hail, farmers told to delay wheat harvest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 18

Forecasting that strong winds and hail may damage plantation, horticulture and standing wheat crop, the weather department advised farmers on Saturday to postpone harvesting of crops in Punjab and Haryana as well as in some other parts of the country. The weatherman has also cautioned farmers to store their produce at safe places if already harvested.

With many parts of north India experiencing intermittent showers over the past 24 hours, which has brought down the temperature, the weather department has asked farmers to withhold irrigation to wheat to avoid waterlogging. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are likely over the western Himalayan region and Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from March 18-20.

Some adjoining places in HP, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan may also experience hailstorm, the IMD bulletin said. A prevailing western disturbance in cyclonic circulation in lower tropospheric levels has been cited as the reason for the prevailing weather.