Stronger ties good for regional stability, says Australian PM ahead of India visit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 4

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will travel to India from March 8 to 11. Besides discussing inter-state matters, he will play Holi and join PM Narendra Modi at the fourth cricket Test match of the Border-Gavaskar trophy in Ahmedabad. This will be the first visit by an Australian Prime Minister to India since 2017.

An Australian readout said Albanese’s visit to Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi “will further deepen Australia’s strategic, economic and people-to-people ties” with India, a “close friend and partner” of Canberra.

“Our ties with India can be stronger. A stronger India-Australia partnership is good for the stability of our region. I look forward to hosting PM Modi in Australia mid-year for the Quad Leaders’ Summit and to visiting India again in September for the G20 Leaders’ Summit,’’ Albanese said.

Both PMs will attend the Australia-India Annual Leaders’ Summit here during which they will discuss trade and investment, renewable energy, technology, defence and security cooperation. Foreign Secretary Penny Wong has just visited Delhi during which she attended the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting, the G20 FMM and held a bilateral with Jaishankar whom she had met in Australia last month.

Indicating Indian interest in mining for rare metals in Australia, Albanese will be accompanied by Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell and Resources Minister Madeleine King along with a delegation of Australian business leaders.

The delegation will participate in the Australia-India CEO Forum in Mumbai where it will also discuss the impact of the interim FTA.

THE ITINERARY

The Australian PM will arrive in Ahmedabad on Holi (March 8)

Will visit Mumbai on March 9; arrive in New Delhi later that day

Ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan on March 10

PM Modi, Albanese will then hold talks on regional, global issues