 Structure of legal profession patriarchal: CJI DY Chandrachud : The Tribune India

Structure of legal profession patriarchal: CJI DY Chandrachud

Structure of legal profession patriarchal: CJI DY Chandrachud

CJI DY Chandrachud



PTI

New Delhi, November 12

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday said the structure of the legal profession was “feudal, patriarchal and not accommodating of women” and there was a need for a democratised and merit-based process for entry of more women and marginalised sections of society.

Justice Chandrachud, who took charge as the CJI on Wednesday, said there were numerous challenges before the judiciary and first among these was of expectation as every social and legal matter and a large number of political issues came within the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.

‘Not accommodating of women’

  • Says structure of the profession across India is feudal and not accommodating of women
  • Wants proceedings of high courts and the district judiciary also to be live-streamed

“The structure of the legal profession even today across India is feudal, patriarchal and not accommodating of women,” the CJI, who is known for expressing candid views, said at a summit.

“So when we talk of having more women in the judiciary, it’s equally necessary for us to lay building blocks for the future by creating access to women now. The first step is entering the chambers of senior lawyers, which is an old boys’ club,” he said.

Danger of being opaque

One of the greatest dangers in a constitutional democracy is the danger of being opaque. When you open up your process, you generate a degree of accountability. —CJI DY Chandrachud

“How do you gain access to chambers by tapping your connections? Until we have a democratised and merit-based access to the entry point in the legal profession, we will not have more women and will not have more people belonging to marginalised sections,” he said.

He said the live-streaming of court proceedings was a new experiment that gave an insight into what technology could do to transform the legal system and said proceedings of high courts and the district judiciary should also be live-streamed.

“One of the greatest dangers in a constitutional democracy is the danger of being opaque. When you open up your process, you generate a degree of accountability, transparency and generate a sense of responsiveness to the needs of the citizens,” he said.

“When I speak of live-streaming, I do not speak of live-streaming on big ticket cases. We need to live-stream the proceedings of the high courts and also of the district judiciary because the interface of the common citizen is first and foremost with the district judiciary,” the CJI said.

On the issue of comparison between the Indian Supreme Court and the US Supreme Court, CJI Chandrachud said it was important not to equate the apex court here with that of other developed countries because ‘’we have a uniquely Indian structure for our institutions’’.

“When you compare us with the US Supreme Court, which hears a total of over 180 cases a year or the UK Supreme Court, which hears 85 cases a year, we have a Supreme Court where every Judge hears about 75 to 80 cases on Monday and Friday, and 30 to 40 cases on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. That gives you the reach of the work which the Supreme Court does,” the CJI said.

‘’So the question is should an SC Judge in which the country has invested so much be dealing with small cases like pension and maintenance. My answer is yes because that is indeed the role of the SC,” he said.

The CJI said judges often come across as old-fashioned because of black gowns and the imposing regalia.

#Justice DY Chandrachud

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Major police reshuffle in Punjab, 33 officers shifted

2
Punjab

Doctor at Phagwara civil hospital 'assaulted' by kin of deceased patient; 5 held after protest by medical staff

3
Himachal

Himachal Assembly election: World's highest polling station in Tashigang records 100 per cent turnout despite bone chilling cold

4
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan, his team stopped at Mumbai airport; made to pay Rs 6.88 lakh customs duty for luxury watches

5
Nation

5.4-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand

6
Nation

Stubble burning due to failure of 4 states; farmers are forced to burn crop residue: NHRC

7
Entertainment

'Here's to believing old-fashioned love', Preity Zinta celebrates 18 years of Veer Zara

8
Punjab

Gangster booked for threatening people on phone from Ferozepur jail

9
Himachal Himachal VOTES 2022

74% polling, it's neck and neck in Himachal Pradesh

10
Himachal

Himachal polls: Congress files complaint before ECI against BJP, others for 'circulating forged letter'

Don't Miss

View All
Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Top News

Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas

Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas

The B-17 Flying Fortress bomber typically has a crew of four...

‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran

‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran

Nalini Sriharan said that all her family members have been w...

Major boost to President Biden as Democrats keep control of US Senate in crucial midterm polls

Major boost to President Biden as Democrats keep control of US Senate in crucial midterm polls

Opposition Republican party is struggling to gain the majori...

Can’t blame farmers for field fires, states responsible: NHRC

Can't blame farmers for field fires, states responsible: NHRC

Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP Chief Secretaries asked to appear...

Drones from across Pakistan border more than doubled in 2022: BSF DG

Drones from across Pakistan border more than doubled in 2022: BSF DG

‘The major culprit regions are Punjab which saw 215 flights ...


Cities

View All

‘Lift & loot’ gang busted in Bathinda

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

UT schools, parents gear up for entry-level admissions

Chandigarh schools, parents gear up for entry-level admissions

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

Mechanics encroach on forest area in Chandigarh's Sector 48

Youth dies in SUV-truck collision at Dera Bassi

On run for 21 years, PO lands in Chandigarh police net

Delhi’s air quality improves to poor, minimum temperature settles at 12.6 deg C

Delhi’s air quality improves to poor, minimum temperature settles at 12.6 deg C

Delhi court revokes lookout circular against BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi in black money cases

Kejri seeks financial support from people for yoga event

MCD polls: AAP's 2nd list of 117 candidates out

In NCR, three members of every family affected by pollution: Survey

Roadways staff protest conductor’s suspension

Roadways staff protest conductor’s suspension

18,671 cases settled in Lok Adalat

Seized contraband destroyed

Boopathi is city’s new Police Commissioner

10 months on, streetlights yet to be made functional in Jalandhar

Contractual staff close Ludhiana bus stand in protest for 2 hours, passengers hit

Contractual staff close Ludhiana bus stand in protest for 2 hours, passengers hit

5 conmen held for duping Ludhiana traders on pretext of exchanging dollars

Ludhiana man thrashed by drunk son, dies

Mandeep Singh Sidhu is Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Undertrial escapes from police custody in Ludhiana

No let-up in dengue spread, 35 fresh cases reported in district

No let-up in dengue spread, 35 fresh cases reported in Patiala

45 chikungunya cases, highest in four years

6,182 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

Civil Surgeon performs 13 eye surgeries